CODE Bunny Version 1.4.0 is available now!

We're very adamant about improving player experience and have been listening to your feedback.

We appreciate your patience as we solve issues in many areas of the game, as well as providing

new features to further improve the experience. Thank you for your support.

Patch Notes

New Features

Content

Added 'Boss Rush', containing new story content and character-exclusive bosses can be fought by either character.

Unlocked on Stage Select after beating Soleil for the first time.

Added 'Another Dream', containing new story content. Unlocked on Stage Select after beating Soleil in Boss Rush.

Added Style selector for Hazel, allowing players to wear any costume on levels.*

Added a new 'Training' tutorial Level for Axel that teaches Comet Arts.

*The game must be cleared first.

Improvements

The game now supports up to 3 distinct save files.

Story Progress %, last save version, as well as date/time are now displayed in save file.

Clearing levels/reading Talk Room content unlocks character dioramas on save slots. Artwork is different for each slot.

Training Missions are now replayable. You can find them on Stage Select.

Complete overhaul of controller support. All official controllers are now natively compatible with the game.

New Controller Icon options can be used. The game also auto-detects input type.

Triggers can now be mapped when playing on controller.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where run Time isn't properly taken into account on the Results Screen

Fixed a bug where run Time doesn't reset after moving from a level to a boss

Fixed a bug where Hazel didn't animate properly during a cutscene

Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes get stuck in the ground when landing

Made it possible to return inbounds in case of OoB during boss fights.

Changed Skill Guide video format to be compatible with Steam Deck/Proton

Player Character will not execute mapped action (i.e. Jumping) when pressing confirm at the end of a cutscene

Gameplay/Balance

New Axel skill is unlocked when clearing Boss Rush as Axel*

New Hazel skill is unlocked when clearing Boss Rush as Hazel*

Rebalanced Axel's normal attacks, making them faster.

Raphi no longer uses spread shots during her 2nd boss fight, as it was redundant.

IMPORTANT: *Clearing "Another Dream" is not required to unlock the skills.

UI

Language Options menu moved to Title Screen so it's easier to find.

Revamped Stage Select menu. Page navigation is made easier by pressing left and right on the controller.

Renamed and relabeled Tutorial levels to 'Training' levels.

Improved Hazel's Ghost Crescent icon.

Disables Hazel's pause menu widgets when Restarting Level.

Fixed 'Restart Level' so it can't be cancelled during the animation.

Redesigned Input Settings menu*

*Inputs will have to be set again.

Story

Fixed typos.

Added 21 new Talk Room entries.

Re-organized Talk Room order to improve clarity.

Slightly changed a few dialogues to improve clarity.

New story content in Boss Rush + Another Dream modes.

Misc

Added a Transgender Pride Flag to Shouko's container

Added a vacuum-cleaning robot to Lagos HQ

Added Nuntius Games and Seventh Star logos on startup

Planned Changes