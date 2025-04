Hello!

The Void Corridors is now 25% off for the next 7 days, so don’t miss your chance to grab it at a discount!

We had planned to launch V1.0.3 alongside the sale, but due to an issue on Steam's end, the update has been delayed. They're actively working on a fix, and we’ll roll it out as soon as it’s ready.

Thanks for your support—we hope you enjoy the game! 😊