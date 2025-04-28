 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18259784 Edited 28 April 2025 – 02:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Updates:
-New Transfer Station Added for Front Load
-Added ability to change Dumpster Skins

Be aware, the Side Loader is in process of a OverHaul. Side Loader does not abide by the new map changes and KeyBinds. That is next update!

