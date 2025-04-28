 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18259722
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.19.0.

Ver. 0.8.19.0
Balancing

  • Wings can now be destroyed.

  • The halberd will no longer hit the opponent when the handle is too far away from the opponent.

  • Raised the reload speed and cost of the pile bunker.

  • Reduced the damage dealt and raised the cost of the gada.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

