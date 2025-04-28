Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.

Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.19.0.

Ver. 0.8.19.0

Balancing

Wings can now be destroyed.

The halberd will no longer hit the opponent when the handle is too far away from the opponent.

Raised the reload speed and cost of the pile bunker.

Reduced the damage dealt and raised the cost of the gada.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

