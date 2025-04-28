Hello agents! This patch includes development changes introduced in March/April. These are mainly smaller changes while we work on new levels and gameplay in the background. We hope to start sharing sneak peeks soon on our Discord!

Functional Changes

Objectives have new animations and sound effects for polishing.

Most doors (excluding tutorial level) no longer block when dialogue is playing.

Players now take fall damage when falling from significant heights.

Player movement speed has been reduced (Walk: 6m/s => 4 m/s, Run 10 m/s => 7 m/s, Crouch 2.5 m/s => 2 m/s, Downed 1.5 m/s => 1 m/s)

Elevator moves slightly faster



Visual Changes

Fixed large visual effects on the Crystalink which would move around the entire lobby area.

Crosshair now properly centered on screen.

Fixed an issue where the character select in the pause menu wasn't sensing the player's mouse.

Key items now have more noticable visual effects.

Enemy outlines (for bosses and item holders) no longer tear from their character model.

Lighting adjustments made in the desert mission to make building interiors more visible.

Bug Fixes

Missing HUD subtitles no longer show a single colon on the screen.

Fixed a bug preventing the game from pausing in single player.

Low health sound now resets when completing a level

Captain Dean's Warrior Spirit can no longer spawn out of bounds on the other side of walls.

Fixed sound effects on overhead fluorescent lights in the desert mission.

Fixed a bug preventing Lucas's heal beacon from working outside the tutorial level.

Miscellaneous Changes

Lots of Localization infrastructure has been added! If you are interested in helping us translate the game into your native language please let us know! We'd be happy to work with you.

Please continue to provide us feedback about what you like and don't like on the community forums and Discord. The best way to interact directly with the entire team and influence the development of the game is to join our Discord!

That's all we have for now! Stay tuned for some of the new levels we're working on!