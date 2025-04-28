 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18259475 Edited 28 April 2025 – 01:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐱✨ Cozy news, friends! ✨🐱

We’ve been quietly working on something new, and it’s finally time to share…
Follow the link below to embark on an adventure set in a magical, storybook world.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3439310/Storytime_Cats__A_Twilight_Tale/

If you love curling up with a cozy game, finding little surprises in beautiful scenes, and a touch of twilight magic… this one’s for you. 💜

🎮 The demo is ready to play now!
🛒 And if it looks like your kind of cozy, please wishlist it on Steam – it really helps!

Thanks so much for all your support. We hope you will love this new adventure. 🐾

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961871
