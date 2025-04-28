 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18259460 Edited 28 April 2025 – 01:59:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixes:

  • Fixed some issues that caused the game to get stuck at the loading screen

  • Fixed issues that caused customers to become stuck

Improvements:

  • Improved employee pathing

  • Improved various localizations

Changed files in this update

Depot 3432531
  • Loading history…
