28 April 2025 Build 18259446 Edited 28 April 2025 – 03:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. Now supports hotkey customization.
  2. Now supports 2k resolution.
  3. Optimized the management center, change the upper limit to 20, and remove the management function.
  4. Optimized the efficiency of production robots.
  5. Optimized the priority of watering and sowing of planting robots.
  6. Optimized the medical cabin reward.
  7. Optimized the power of steam generators.
  8. Added a one-key transfer button when the backpack interacts with the storage box.
  9. Added a search function in the transfer box and the inventory box.
  10. Moveed the town's teleport point next to the tavern.
  11. After all the land purchases are completed, added a seed research task to Carl, and increase the number of seeds refreshed every day after completion.
    Portal stone that allows you to teleport at any place on the main map can now be acquired with the AI in the UFO
  12. Optimized the store transaction function, and display the maximum value by default in the store.
  13. The pet unlocking conditions have been obtained by the player. When unlocking the pet, a special mark is added to the unlocking props.
    15.Fixed the issue that the Evolution Key did not use the three-color ore.

