- Now supports hotkey customization.
- Now supports 2k resolution.
- Optimized the management center, change the upper limit to 20, and remove the management function.
- Optimized the efficiency of production robots.
- Optimized the priority of watering and sowing of planting robots.
- Optimized the medical cabin reward.
- Optimized the power of steam generators.
- Added a one-key transfer button when the backpack interacts with the storage box.
- Added a search function in the transfer box and the inventory box.
- Moveed the town's teleport point next to the tavern.
- After all the land purchases are completed, added a seed research task to Carl, and increase the number of seeds refreshed every day after completion.
Portal stone that allows you to teleport at any place on the main map can now be acquired with the AI in the UFO
- Optimized the store transaction function, and display the maximum value by default in the store.
- The pet unlocking conditions have been obtained by the player. When unlocking the pet, a special mark is added to the unlocking props.
15.Fixed the issue that the Evolution Key did not use the three-color ore.
Small Update V1.0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update