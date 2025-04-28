Progression Overhaul

With this update progression has been completely overhauled. Previously progression was tied to the "Cycle" number which was a little abstract. The cycle count has now been replaced with a cluster map. This map represents the progress of the entire game, as you venture further outward the difficulty and rewards will increase. Difficulty and rewards have also been overhauled, progression now happens much faster so enemies will become noticeably more difficulty and the rewards gained at the end of each galaxy will be much more powerful as well. You will also unlock new ships and new tech as you defeat galaxies. 6 new ships have been added and 6 new tech have been added to unlock

Unfortunately, as a part of this update previously unlocked cycles will be reset however you will retain all unlocked starting ships

There is an option in settings to delete your save state for anyone who would like to start from the beginning

Other Notes