First days since release, what a ride! This is being a great adventure, guys.
You've been letting us know how much you love this game, but also some feedback for improvements.
We've been listening to the community, helping solve some tech-issues (mostly through our Discord) and working hard to bring you asap the first patch with some new features and improvements.
New world settings
-
Unlimited usage of Teleport scrolls
-
Show distance in Compass
New video options
-
Vibrance
-
Brightness
-
Bloom (on/off)
-
Depth of Field (on/off)
New camera option
- Camera smoothing
New features
-
New item: Sleeping Bag. Can be created in Workshop Level 1 and will allow you to sleep far from the Camp.
-
Hidden hotkey to disable UI (control + H)
Improvements
-
Changed how Building Friendships quest is opened so it’s more understandable
-
Increased max pins in the map from 100 to 200
-
Changed the mapped keys in Animal Farm and Crops Farm to Rotate Left and Rotate Right instead of the UI map (by default they are the same keys, so this only affects if you want to remap the controls)
-
Minor bug fixes
We appreciate your support and hope you can keep enjoying Oppidum even more now.
See you in Insule!
The EP Games Team
Changed files in this update