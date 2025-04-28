First days since release, what a ride! This is being a great adventure, guys.

You've been letting us know how much you love this game, but also some feedback for improvements.

We've been listening to the community, helping solve some tech-issues (mostly through our Discord) and working hard to bring you asap the first patch with some new features and improvements.

New world settings

Unlimited usage of Teleport scrolls

Show distance in Compass

New video options

Vibrance

Brightness

Bloom (on/off)

Depth of Field (on/off)

New camera option

Camera smoothing

New features

New item: Sleeping Bag. Can be created in Workshop Level 1 and will allow you to sleep far from the Camp.

Hidden hotkey to disable UI (control + H)

Improvements

Changed how Building Friendships quest is opened so it’s more understandable

Increased max pins in the map from 100 to 200

Changed the mapped keys in Animal Farm and Crops Farm to Rotate Left and Rotate Right instead of the UI map (by default they are the same keys, so this only affects if you want to remap the controls)

Minor bug fixes

We appreciate your support and hope you can keep enjoying Oppidum even more now.

See you in Insule!

The EP Games Team