Hello Splatians. Another quality of live patch.

Kudos to community member and small streamer Wankicha for finding very rare glitch that causes a barrel in Viscosity And Splattering to disappear. Well, the barrel never disappeared, it just got flinged into the stratosphere, or into the core void - as you decide to name it.

The game got some optimizations and some small quality of life improvements, too.

Here's what's new & changed:

Viscosity & Splattering - barrel bug fixed.

Lord Ashen will never remove colored strips from itself during a specific battle

The Rainbow Crystal of Essence can now double-hit Lord Ashen.

Removed some enemy souls in the second area of Soul Realm

Fixed some bugs of the JRPG Battle System (again)

Removed a slime with Black Crystal protection in the Soul realm.

Changed how the paint looks at some surfaces.

For those who actually read patch notes:

We love you! If you love Desaturation, tell your friends about it!