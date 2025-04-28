Hello Splatians. Another quality of live patch.
Kudos to community member and small streamer Wankicha for finding very rare glitch that causes a barrel in Viscosity And Splattering to disappear. Well, the barrel never disappeared, it just got flinged into the stratosphere, or into the core void - as you decide to name it.
The game got some optimizations and some small quality of life improvements, too.
Here's what's new & changed:
Viscosity & Splattering - barrel bug fixed.
Lord Ashen will never remove colored strips from itself during a specific battle
The Rainbow Crystal of Essence can now double-hit Lord Ashen.
Removed some enemy souls in the second area of Soul Realm
Fixed some bugs of the JRPG Battle System (again)
Removed a slime with Black Crystal protection in the Soul realm.
Changed how the paint looks at some surfaces.
For those who actually read patch notes:
We love you! If you love Desaturation, tell your friends about it!
