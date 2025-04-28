New unit

Vampire tower system

Vampire Tower: It has very low damage, 100% ground and armor penetration, and restores 200% of its own damage health when attacking. Shared Vampire Tower: Reduces damage, increases range. If your own health is full, transfer the excess healing amount to the friendly building with the lowest percentage of health within range. Recycle the Vampire Tower: Reduces healing to 100%, but gains 50% damage when attacking.

Specialization: Increases health intake by 30% and health cap by 40%, without affecting damage or acquired resources.

Note: Income specialization now affects all forms of income, such as the income from recycling vampire towers.

Three models of shield towers have been updated.

2. Three models of sniper towers have been updated.

3. The model of the gunboat has been updated.

The missile's steering has been optimized. Previously, the missile would sway left and right at low frame rates, but now it won't. Now the missile turns to a fixed turning radius.

2. The main gun of the gunboat now has a horizontal rotating shaft, making it easier to hit.

3. The Air Superiority aircraft now has two types of weapons. The main weapon is the previous missile, which is launched forward. The secondary weapon is a fast missile, launched backward, with an extremely fast rate of fire, a very small turning radius, low damage, random priority, and the secondary weapon constantly changes the target.

The response rate of air superiority aircraft has increased from 5% to 10%.

4. Electromagnetic deceleration will now reduce the blood return speed.

Bug Fix

The engine effects of the three air forces have now been changed to the same form as those of the enemies, so there will no longer be rendering issues at high frame rates. And the frame rate will also increase slightly.

The camera tracking and interpolation have been optimized. Now, the gradual interpolation and time interval binding of the camera have been achieved, thus reducing the impact of frame rate on the camera.