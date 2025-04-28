I think that this new update is in a pretty good place. Big thanks to everyone on Steam and especially in the Discord who has provided a lot of feedback on how to polish the new plane ordering mechanics. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction. If everything looks good, I will just do a few small tweaks and bugfixes and have the Puffin Planes Planes Update Part 1 out sometime in May.

v17-pre9

Changes:

The "production line" concept has been partially split off into the "orders" concept. You can now only order the latest block of a given plane. Older blocks will be "retired" after all outstanding orders have been completed. Manufacturers will prioritize finishing outstanding orders for older blocks before moving on to newer ones.



Removed the priority queue, replacing it with a new 'Priority Deal' mechanic. Priority Deals are first-come-first-serve and result in any existing orders being moved up in the queue rather than being put into a separate queue.

Production lines now live on the Investment page.

Production lines now have cities and randomly generated names.

New blocks are now developed much more slowly.

Retrofitting planes now costs more miles and service points.

Lowered passenger spawning.

Optimized passenger spawning.

Balanced maintenance tiers; 2x maintenance now doesn't kick in until planes are 50 quarters old.

Roebling speed now starts at 1900 kph up from 1250 kph.

Bugfixes:

Bugfixes: Fixed some bugs with the client panicking when an unowned plane is destroyed.

AI now take into account how many planes they have already ordered when deciding whether or not to order more planes (derp).

Fixed bug where AI would refuse to buy planes mid-late game.

Fixed bug where locked airplane models would show on the block upgrade research page.

Fixed bug where manufacturers might keep infinitely inflating the projected cost of a new production line and never actually build one.

v17-pre8

Features: