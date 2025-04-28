This patch includes Sound Settings, Car Levels Checkpoints and several bug fixes:

1.Speedrun timer fix for boss levels ( it used to show 00:00,00, now it's fixed)

2.Speedrun timer added under the NoDeath mode medals

3.Some platforms were not going back and forth (so if you miss them you have to restart the level), but now they are.

4. Medal for S1L1 Medium is fixed now and it shows properly in Level Select (S1)

5. S2L4 music is looping properly now

6. No Death Mode had a sound issue, the death sound was playing and overlapping each time you got hit, now it doesn't

7. The lion pihs in S3L6 in the beginning of the level weren't running back after killing the player, which would result in a continuous loop of death if you got killed by the spawn point, now it's fixed.

As always, let me know if you encounter any new issues, and I will fix them, thank you all for the support!