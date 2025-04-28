Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where some gun skins did not show up, and certain palettes appeared incorrectly on characters and weapons.

Fixed the weapons not displaying extra skins properly in the buy/loadout screens.

Resolved a bug causing the friends list to not display correctly in the social menu.

Improved skin and palette application throughout the UI.

Fixed incorrect RP calculation after ranked matches.

Fixed a bug where player stats would not update at the end of a round (no more restarting the game to see your progress).

Improved the friends list UI: fixed a button that was previously too small and hard to read.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Faster and more reliable matchmaking.

Improved server stability to reduce disconnects.

Optimized game performance for lower-end hardware.

Thank you all for the reports and suggestions! Your feedback is making Viper Squad better every day. If you find any more bugs or have new ideas, join us on Discord or the Steam forums and let me know.

See you in the arena!