28 April 2025 Build 18259040
Update notes via Steam Community

• Mouse Now Uses Windows To Prevent Buggs And Latency
• New HD Textures
• Lighting And Fog Changes In Sewers Level
• New Temporary The Thing Model And Texture
• Ending Environment Over Hall
• Fun House MAJOR Environment Over Hall
• Enhanced Movement (can now change direction when airborne
• Various Lighting Changes
• Crock Has Been Replaced With A Diver And Has Been Given New AI
• Fixed Credits Not Showing For Second Playthroughs
• Small UI Adjustments
• Object Hit Box Size Increased

Fun House Before:

https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/44891612/1044d5f9cb39c049f9ab483ce5b6485f0b67e6ec.jpg

Fun House After:

https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/44891612/5ef7139cf84ed22303681599b701620316e5e80a.jpg

Changed files in this update

Depot 2848151
