• Mouse Now Uses Windows To Prevent Buggs And Latency

• New HD Textures

• Lighting And Fog Changes In Sewers Level

• New Temporary The Thing Model And Texture

• Ending Environment Over Hall

• Fun House MAJOR Environment Over Hall

• Enhanced Movement (can now change direction when airborne

• Various Lighting Changes

• Crock Has Been Replaced With A Diver And Has Been Given New AI

• Fixed Credits Not Showing For Second Playthroughs

• Small UI Adjustments

• Object Hit Box Size Increased

Fun House Before:

https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/44891612/1044d5f9cb39c049f9ab483ce5b6485f0b67e6ec.jpg

Fun House After:

https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/44891612/5ef7139cf84ed22303681599b701620316e5e80a.jpg