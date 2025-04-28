Advanced SubStation Alpha

1. Advanced SubStation Alpha

Added full support for Advanced SubStation Alpha (ASS/SSA) V4+ subtitle format that supports text formatting (font, style, size, colour, etc.) and animation.

It is widely used in fansubbing to add stylized subtitles to anime content.

2. Edge aura

Added a visual ambient effect that will extend and warp the edge of a video screen around your field of view based on the @BerZerker96 VHT user suggestion.

This visual ambient effect will help create a more immersive experience when gaming or watching videos.

This feature is available for the following video screen projections: flat, bi-curved, and fisheye.

Some Edge-aura in action when gamming non-VR games in Desktop Mirror mode are shown here:

Here are some YouTube video examples you can try in Desktop Mirror mode to test this Edge-aura visual ambient effect feature together with the VHT's 3D spatial audio for a truly immersive VR experience by using the abundant classic (non-vr) existing videos:

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.14)

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.14)

(use bi-curved screen, Warp=0.17 and 6DoF)

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.001)

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.001)

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.14)

(use flat screen)

(use bi-curved screen and Warp=0.14)

3. 6DoF

Added a pseudo 6DoF movement simulation in the 3D video space for the following video screen projections: flat, bi-curved, 180, 360 and fisheye.

Read the pop-up tooltip for more info.

Use this when gaming a non-VR game in Desktop Mirror mode or when watching a 3D 180/360 video.

This can also be very useful in Desktop Mirror mode to get closer to the screen to be able to read small font text on high resolution screens.

4. HMD-mouse

Control the mouse arrow position with your head (HMD) pose.

Read the pop-up tooltip for more info.

5. Linux

Made a patch to help the VHT start in Steam Proton Linux environment.

This fix is based on the work of @dragon_root, a typical VHT user:



For more info read:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/989060/discussions/0/3410929607713609656/