Exciting news: I decided to release V3.0 now and remain in early access for a bit longer. This version is a complete upgrade from the original version in every area. The initial plan was to just keep polishing and do a final release, but I decided to give people a bit more time to check out the game and hopefully attract some more players. If popularity increases, I will expand the game a bit more; otherwise, just polish this version and release.

Game Updates

Every system has been revamped, along with several new systems added. From the main menu, you can run through 3 small tutorial levels that give you the basic information. They may be expanded in the future, but they should give you an idea of how to play without giving away too much.

Game Bugs

There may still be some bugs, as large tests have not been conducted yet. This version has had a few optimization passes, so it should run on most computer setups with minor issues. This is running in Unreal Engine 5 and as such, can have some general optimization issues along with minor CPU compatibility issues. If you have any bugs or experience bad performance, please post in the bugs section so I can try to help. (https://steamcommunity.com/app/2753610)

The Plan

As mentioned above, I decided to keep it in early access for a bit longer to see if it receives some more exposure. If not, I will polish what I have, leave the price low, and release. Note that this current version is complete in terms of gameplay, so if it is fully released, it will be well worth the current prices. However, if more people buy and enjoy it, I will have more funds to continue to expand with new crafting items, features, and even more levels.

If you enjoy the game and want to see it expanded, please spread the word, let people know, and leave a review.

Thanks