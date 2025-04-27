-
World 1: Fixed arrows sometimes feeling heavy
World 3: Fixed snowboard losing speed faster than intended when going uphill
World 3: Slightly increased initial snowboard acceleration
World 3: Fixed cases where snowboard would lose momentum on ramps
World 4: Fixed not being able to grab mochi ball
World 5: Fixed potential soft lock
Fixed rare physics bug causing player to lose friction
Minor bug fixes
Patch Notes - v1.5.8.1r
