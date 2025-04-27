 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18258962 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • World 1: Fixed arrows sometimes feeling heavy

  • World 3: Fixed snowboard losing speed faster than intended when going uphill

  • World 3: Slightly increased initial snowboard acceleration

  • World 3: Fixed cases where snowboard would lose momentum on ramps

  • World 4: Fixed not being able to grab mochi ball

  • World 5: Fixed potential soft lock

  • Fixed rare physics bug causing player to lose friction

  • Minor bug fixes

