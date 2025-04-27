 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18258905 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed a text bug that was causing the game to crash.

The unlock progression screen had no text in the Portuguese version.

Played runs were not being counted.

Nerf:
PC's speed was reduced from 113 to 109.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3267531
