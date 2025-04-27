Fixed a text bug that was causing the game to crash.
The unlock progression screen had no text in the Portuguese version.
Played runs were not being counted.
Nerf:
PC's speed was reduced from 113 to 109.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a text bug that was causing the game to crash.
The unlock progression screen had no text in the Portuguese version.
Played runs were not being counted.
Nerf:
PC's speed was reduced from 113 to 109.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update