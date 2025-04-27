General Changes
- Music alterations
- Increased text size of secondary notifications
- Decreased min number of rooms by 1 and max number of rooms by 3
- Improved item descriptions
- Increase chance for enemies to drop coins
Bug Fixes
- Fixed random null reference exceptions
- Fixed Moltonites not exploding on death when killed using arcane
- Fixed paused menu not pausing occasionally
- Fixed music system breaking
- Fixed transient AI navigation issues in the largest room
Changed files in this update