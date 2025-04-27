 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18258894 Edited 28 April 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Music alterations
  • Increased text size of secondary notifications
  • Decreased min number of rooms by 1 and max number of rooms by 3
  • Improved item descriptions
  • Increase chance for enemies to drop coins

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed random null reference exceptions
  • Fixed Moltonites not exploding on death when killed using arcane
  • Fixed paused menu not pausing occasionally
  • Fixed music system breaking
  • Fixed transient AI navigation issues in the largest room

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3600141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link