27 April 2025 Build 18258891 Edited 27 April 2025 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed an issue where "ESC" and "TAB" keys did not work after the hose was connected.
-Fixed a bug where the hose could not be picked up again after placement in Single Player mode.

🎯 Thank you for reporting these issues. We appreciate you! ❤️

