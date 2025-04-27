An arid, rocky, and sand-strewn landscape filled with large sand flats, cactus the size of trees, large sphinx statues and obelisks, impassable ravines, and the occasional palm-lined oasis of refreshing water. This hostile land also boasts old and elaborate temples built by ancient civilizations, their crumbling walls decorated with hieroglyphics. Many of these ruins are hewn into the sides of mountains creating labyrinthine passageways and rooms, filled with exotic treasure. Battle against Serpentmen, Chupacabras, Tengus, Kikimoras, Oni Warriors, Aani, Criosphinx, and the fearsome Wyvern. Plus more.

All expansion packs (DLC) add an additional world that you can choose to travel to when you go through the Gate. These add more variety and challenge to the base game.

Includes:

A desert-oriented world with sand, rocky mountains, and exotic labyrinths to explore

40 new challenging monsters used to the harsh and dry conditions

8 new spells and abilities

20 new weapons and shields

New in-town events and jobs

Over 200 new and exotic loot items to discover

An additional background and two battle songs added

View the Steam Store page for The Desert Wasteland.