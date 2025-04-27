Hello everyone! I haven't been making announcements for a while as I have been hard at on Solar Nations 2's new update, releasing now: Update 0.11. The main purpose of this update is to get everything ready for new feature additions and mechanical changes coming in the near future by fixing any bugs found by players as well as in my own testing, in addition to making necessary graphical and gameplay improvements which should help with enjoyment of the game.

New Tutorials covering basics, economics, and warfare

Venus nations and formables

Tooltip improvements

Significant UI improvements, overall darker color which is easier on the eyes and works better with the bright text

Map graphic improvements, including city lights for all regions, better regional display as well as an overall cleaner feel

New Icons for government reforms and some technologies

New end-game flags (Try forming the Solar Federation with different government types to see interesting things)

Optimization and bugfixes

These changes may seem small but most of my work in the past few months has been in the background, preparing new mechanics for implementation and ensuring they will synergize correctly with existing systems. If you have any questions, please use the discord or [email me](flomgusgames@gmail.com). (Email is preferred for specific inquiries or detailed responses, flomgusgames@gmail.com)

Thanks and have fun!