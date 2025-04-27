Thanks everyone for all the support during this first week!

We’re continuing to work hard on all aspects of the game to keep improving the experience.

Here’s everything included in this update:

Added

Analytics Feature

This feature allows us to track your progress during the beta test to better understand where we can improve the experience. It only collects in-game events, so we can tweak and correct issues.

You can disable this option if you prefer — before reaching the title screen, you'll be asked to accept or deny data collection for each session.

Content Adjustments

Increased Omi’s movement speed.

Increased and differentiated creature speeds.

Now, rats are the fastest, followed by: Worms → Rabbits → Snakes → Hedgehogs.

Rock Mountain Dungeon adjustments:

-Night time duration increased to 180 seconds.

-One additional creature will now spawn on each floor.

Removed dirt lens effect from the camera.

Removed camera shake effect when starving.

Removed echo visual effect when taking damage.

Lowered the overall volume of UI sound effects.

Increased probablity of the music inside dungeons.

Bug Fixes