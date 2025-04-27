Thanks everyone for all the support during this first week!
We’re continuing to work hard on all aspects of the game to keep improving the experience.
Here’s everything included in this update:
Added
- Analytics Feature
This feature allows us to track your progress during the beta test to better understand where we can improve the experience. It only collects in-game events, so we can tweak and correct issues.
You can disable this option if you prefer — before reaching the title screen, you'll be asked to accept or deny data collection for each session.
Content Adjustments
-
Increased Omi’s movement speed.
-
Increased and differentiated creature speeds.
Now, rats are the fastest, followed by: Worms → Rabbits → Snakes → Hedgehogs.
- Rock Mountain Dungeon adjustments:
-Night time duration increased to 180 seconds.
-One additional creature will now spawn on each floor.
-
Removed dirt lens effect from the camera.
-
Removed camera shake effect when starving.
-
Removed echo visual effect when taking damage.
-
Lowered the overall volume of UI sound effects.
-
Increased probablity of the music inside dungeons.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed translation issues in the second tutorial (second burrow).
-
Fixed translation issues on the advice screen's first text.
-
Fixed black screen when selecting "New Game."
-
Fixed creatures passing through walls.
-
Fixed creatures and corpses not aligning correctly with the grid.
-
Fixed creatures floating over water pools.
-
Fixed rat attack AI missing its target.
-
Fixed poison status causing a looping sound effect.
Changed files in this update