27 April 2025 Build 18258582 Edited 27 April 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface fixes:
Improved tooltips
Improved science window
Added Esc handling

Tutorial:
Skipping a task counts as completing it
Now you can turn on the tutorial video at any time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2820021
  • Loading history…
