Interface fixes:
Improved tooltips
Improved science window
Added Esc handling
Tutorial:
Skipping a task counts as completing it
Now you can turn on the tutorial video at any time
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Interface fixes:
Improved tooltips
Improved science window
Added Esc handling
Tutorial:
Skipping a task counts as completing it
Now you can turn on the tutorial video at any time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update