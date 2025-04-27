

Captains, a new update is sailing out into the void tonight. Update #370 includes a whole package of new things under the Raptor theme - releasing a new ship hull, new Hull Plating ship component and new heavy pistol gear. Plus, we've fixed reported bugs as usual, so a huge thanks to everyone playing, posting and leaving reviews!

Our new game is ending Early Access!

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, our stealth & squad tactics heist RPG, will launch out of Early Access on June 2nd! Featuring in-depth character builds, turn-based stealth & combat, and an all-new story engine that selects storylines and weaves different members of your squad and contacts into them based on how you’ve played.

Come take a look or drop a wishlist to check out the latest Trese Brothers' game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1021210/Cyber_Knights_Flashpoint/

New Ship: Raptor Strikecarrier



The Raptor Strikecarrier is a hardened combat vessel designed for assaults and anti-ship patrols. Armed with a terrifying Gravcanon, best-in-class fighter defense and equipped with two hangers for shuttles, this ship is designed to get in close, pulverize the enemy ship and then take the finishing fight to the enemy's bridge.

New Hull Plating



Released to Steel Song starports across the void at the same time, the Heavy Raptor Hull Plating was designed specifically for the prototypes of the Raptor SC. This Hull Plating is particularly well suited for soaking damage while closing.

The Raptor Strikecarrier has been released for players so far but will be integrated into the enemy ship builder once it has gone through some cycles with you all commanding the bridge.

New Heavy Pistol

The new Raptor II Heavy Pistol packs a huge punch and a lot of stopping power. Keep turning over those decommissioned military spaceports and other Salvage targets and you'll have yourself a shiny new Raptor II in no time, captain. Just remember to pay the crew!

We've also fixed some of the stats for the Ki-Karat Siazah to ensure it fits better into the wider progression.



Thanks to all the captains who came back to start a new run with the Doctor Profession, and to those who sent in reports little mistakes we made with some of the tagging and labeling. We fixed the reported issues and have the new game screen looking very nice.

v3.4.35 - #370: Strikecarrier - 4/27/2025