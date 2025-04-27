Hey guys

This patch added four extra weapons and some fixes/changes.

Changelog:

Added M3 Shotgun

Added Jumbo Shotgun

Added GL 40 Grenade Launcher

Added Explosive Crossbow

Rebalanced USAS Shotgun

Fixed Weapons visibility glitch

Increased Tank projectile damage

Reduced Clone tank hitpoint amount in Mission 2

Attempted to improve resolution reset code

I was going to wait until the levels update to add the new weapons, but thought it might be better to release incremental broken updates instead of one big broken update.



It's not quite this lol

These new weapons are probably an acquired taste and not as all round useful as the other hitscan ones, but hope it can add some fun into the mix.

I'm more than open to rebalancing them if you guys have any issues.

Also there will be other smaller updates in between to fix stuff I've likely broken along the way.

Again I apologize for the long wait, my slow ass bogs down the whole thing.



This is probably not something anyone cares for, but I'm going to post it anyways lol

Tried some new things with this project, specifically a new art style.

Every game I've ever made used a combination of photos and custom drawing over it.

With this game I'm gonna try to draw every texture by hand, without using any photo or texture references.

Guess we'll have to see how it pans out.



This is the protaganist and his textures are all hand painted.

I've named him Creed, like the band lol.

This is probably how the overall style will be going forward.

I was very inspired by the way Shadow Man's textures looked and tried to do something in a similar vein.

Conclusion

None of this matters really lol

Hope you guys are doing well, and that life is treating you good ːsteamthumbsupː

-JG