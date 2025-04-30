We’re so thrilled to be able to say this - Skin Deep is out now on Steam. The response to our Steam Next Fest demo was really special, and it’s such a pleasure to now share the full game with you all!

Now that Skin Deep is available (now! Did we say that already?), you can enjoy the full offering of starships, knick-knacks, creative chaos, and the entire roster of loveable cat personalities that color Nina Pasadena’s sometimes wonky but always wonderful world.

Skin Deep combines immersive sim staples (stealth, multiple solutions to every problem) with a slapstick sense of humor. Play as Nina Pasadena and learn to defeat pirates with toilets, flammable deodorant, and laundry detergent. Suffer through one or two existential crises. Rescue your friends, who are talking cats. It’s also another game fully developed in the id 4 Engine, and continues to push the boundaries of what we can achieve with that technology.

Stay tuned for some potential post-launch plans, and a special shoutout to the speedrunning community - can’t wait to see how you bend the full game the same way you did the demo.

We hope you enjoy Skin Deep as much as we enjoyed making it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/301280/Skin_Deep/

Thanks,

Blendo Games