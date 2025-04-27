New Language Update Now Available for Forest Factory!

We’re thrilled to announce a major update for Forest Factory, bringing a more inclusive experience to players worldwide with the addition of new language options!

What’s New?

Expanded Language Support: The game now includes Simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish, alongside the original English version.

Improved Accessibility: Reach more players in their native languages for a seamless and immersive experience.

Why This Matters

This update reflects our commitment to making Forest Factory accessible to a global audience. Whether you’re a new player or a returning fan, you can now enjoy the game in your preferred language!

Get Involved

Try the new language options and let us know your feedback!

Share the update with friends to spread the word.

Thank you for your continued support. Dive in and experience Forest Factory in a whole new way!