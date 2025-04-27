Introducing the Hydroponics Farm business, combining a variety of jobs that leverage existing XP and education courses:
Embrace the Hydroponics passion where you can grow vegetables for home cooking. It may not be very profitable but at least you have a chance to feel a sense of pride and accomplishment:
A new difficulty slider has been added for adjusting the needs decay rate - turn it off completely to become a money printing machine, or double it for a life of extreme struggle:
Finally, the stock market is getting a balance adjustment after the previous overhaul. When researching a stock that is getting close to performing a desperate act, you will see a Liquidity Risk indicator.
If the desperate act is performed, then it changes to the Bankruptcy Risk indicator as normal. So now you have some warning and can decide whether to hodl (and hope) or sell.
Version 0.70.00
Add jobs Agricultural Scientist, Grower and Facility Technician
Add Hydroponics Farm player business and related items
Add Hydroponics passion, related items and activities
Add functionality for assets to decay into other assets
Rename XP:Gardening to XP:Plant Care
Rename DEGREE:Engineering to DEGREE:Science and Engineering
Remove redundant XP:Plant Care requirement for Gardener job
Passion goal outcome activity impact tooltip shows effect of character skill
Passion goal disable choosing site if goal site is home
Add researched stock Liquidity Risk indicator if company is close to doing a desperate act (also updated Help button information)
Public companies less likely to perform a desperate act in general
Add slider for needs decay rate on difficulty screen (will default to x1.0 for existing saved games unless manually adjusted)
Add job spawns to Community Hall
Increase maximum possible animation rate to 120 FPS
Change overcrowding calculation to be processed after most other end of month calculations
Add animation to Social icon for new friends popup
Auto-fill new baby name popup with random first name and mother's last name
Add vehicle speed modifier to item tooltips where relevant
Fix tooltip for passive utilities industry effect on price using wrong colour to indicate if it's bad or good for player
Fix city explorer for businesses not showing jobs generated from contracts only
Fix researched stock showing current bankruptcy risk instead of last researched value
Fix researched stock missing management rating if management is too terrible
