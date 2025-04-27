Introducing the Hydroponics Farm business, combining a variety of jobs that leverage existing XP and education courses:

Embrace the Hydroponics passion where you can grow vegetables for home cooking. It may not be very profitable but at least you have a chance to feel a sense of pride and accomplishment:

A new difficulty slider has been added for adjusting the needs decay rate - turn it off completely to become a money printing machine, or double it for a life of extreme struggle:

Finally, the stock market is getting a balance adjustment after the previous overhaul. When researching a stock that is getting close to performing a desperate act, you will see a Liquidity Risk indicator.

If the desperate act is performed, then it changes to the Bankruptcy Risk indicator as normal. So now you have some warning and can decide whether to hodl (and hope) or sell.

Version 0.70.00