We’ve heard your feedback and worked hard to bring you this huge update for Spyfall!

We’re excited to introduce the Silent West update, packed with new features, gameplay changes, and improvements based on what you asked for. Here’s everything that’s new:

🏜️ New Map - Silent West:

Explore a Western town with 80+ new unique characters and fresh mission tasks for every match.

A whole new adventure awaits!

🔧 Custom Game Settings:

Now you have the power to tweak your game as you like!

Adjust detective ammo

Set the number of tasks per player

Play with up to 8 players and 2 detectives

Turn the detective visible for spies, or keep them hidden

Turn off potions for added challenge!

👥 Team Visibility:

Players can now see their own team!

Spies see spies

Detectives see detectives

We’ve changed the game UI in several areas:

Map selection menu

Custom settings menu

Main menu

Game HUD in general

These changes were made to improve the overall experience and make the game more intuitive and accessible for everyone.

🎮 Single Player Mode:

The new map is now available in single-player mode.

Right now, you can play as the detective, but stay tuned — soon, you’ll be able to play as a spy too!

⚡ Optimized Lobby:

We’ve improved the lobby system to make it smoother and eliminate lag when players join.

🔫 New Sound Effects:

We added a new revolver reload sound, but be careful — spies can hear it from a mile away!

🎙️ Voice Chat Added:

You can now use proximity voice chat in the game, allowing players to hear each other based on their location in the game world.

We’re excited for you to dive into this new chapter of Spyfall. Thanks for your support and feedback — we’re working hard to keep improving the game, just the way you want it!