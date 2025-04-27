We've completely reworked the core mechanics of Rune Dice with this update! Here's what's new:

Dice are now the collectible element instead of runes. The game now places regular dice on the table along with all dice from the player's collection.

10 unique dice types have been added, each with its own special effects. Players can collect these throughout their runs and build custom decks.

The new dice value upgrade system allows players to power up their dice during gameplay, making them stronger as the run progresses.

These changes provide players with much more strategic depth:

More meaningful decisions about where to aim and throw the dice

Greater flexibility in building your collection - focus on aggressive or control strategies

Increased variety in deck building - target the first enemies in line or the ones at the back

We believe these changes make Rune Dice more engaging and strategic, giving players more agency over their gameplay experience!