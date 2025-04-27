Howdy, Whitaker Metaphysical test sub.... er.... I mean fans.

/R has been a massive undertaking for me in the last three years. I learned a lot about programming and game design as I made the game, so as I progressed, some ideas I had become obsolete and some evolved. And during some livestreams recently, we realized that there are some things we can do to the game to make it more enjoyable for players. We want this game to be challenging, not vexing and certainly not impossible. Here is a host of new features for you.

MAP SYSTEM - We have now added a Map with current player location and points of interest to the HUD. You can access this with M on your keyboard (Back/Share/Select on supported controllers) and it manages to hide spoilers too. This has been long requested by players - and now you have it. This should make learning the layout of the mansion easier. You cannot access the map while being chased.

ENCOUNTER FREQUENCY - Most players have noted that Patches encounters happen a bit too frequently. While this is the main loop of the game, and Patches' possible locations change after every encounter, we always wanted encounters to feel less programmed but not quite random either. This new system gives a "buffer" for how long it is before you see an enemy again.

A BLANK VIDEOTAPE - A new secret hides in the RGB Maze, a weird artifact of great power. If you can find the Blank Videotape (whose placement changes each game), you may find a way to rewind time on death. Hint hint. But for those who are really bad at this game, we may just take it easy on you if you suffer enough.

TOTALLY RUN IN THE HOUSE! - Or maybe do so? Running will now alert Patches instantly if you're in the same room, which will give players an opportunity to lure them and have more time to reach the next room as the time for the enemy to switch between rooms is determined by how close you are to them. In addition, you can now run past [spoiler]the wall enemies in the Living Quarters to avoid them.[/spoiler] You also now press any button to escape them to make for easier escapes.

SOUND OPTIMIZATION - Lots of sound file fixing! Several voice overs were inconsistent on playing and resulting in several sounding unbalanced. The voiceovers have now been converted to a mono format for better clarity during story scenes. In addition, footsteps now should keep consistent pitch when shifting floor types. We also fixed a bug that was causing Patches to babble after recovering from a Last Chance. There was also a soundtrack that had a major volume jump halfway through - we fixed this as it was overwhelming some sound elements unintentionally. Chase music will now have its ending stinger joining the clunk sound on Game Over.

ADDITIONAL FIXES - More bugs fixed. Including:

A bug on Easy that was causing a chase scene to start when you respawned. The very kind Virginia Leo had to sit through said bug on their last stream. It is now fixed.

The scream sound in the stairwell has been balanced now.

Footsteps were getting too loud in part of the Library. Also fixed.

UI descriptions for the Options menu have been improved for better explanation of features.

The background of the Whitaker Metaphysical ad in the South Hall was a bit too busy. We have made it a less moving texture now.

The game was saving in rooms that were not safe, causing players to be ambushed on load. This has been fixed. You will now reload in the last room before an encounter.

Thanks,

and see you in the endless night.

XOXO,

negDev