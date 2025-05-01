Fixed several issues with controller input

Beautified and improved menus

Limit FPS to 30 Hz when menus are shown to reduce power usage

Reduced difficulty of early levels

Re-added language selection settings menu on non-console platforms

Cleaned up player death animations

Improved player movement

Dragon turning animation cleanup

Fixed Skulls so they no longer get stuck when turning

Improved block interactions

Added scrolling to leaderboards

Fixed leaderboard platform logos

Updated cut-scenes to remove un-translated titles and convert to 1080p 16:9 resolution

Keys no longer fly through blocks going to/from door

Added pebbles/dirt when bumping/breaking blocks by jumping

Fixed an issue with movie playback being too dark

Level complete in-game menu completely re-worked, including a small leaderboard

Upgraded Unreal Engine to 5.5.4

Tutorials now cause game to pause when overlapping player

Removed second key from level 7-4

Added tone mapping and color grading to post-processing