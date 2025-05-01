 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18258271 Edited 1 May 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed several issues with controller input

  • Beautified and improved menus

  • Limit FPS to 30 Hz when menus are shown to reduce power usage

  • Reduced difficulty of early levels

  • Re-added language selection settings menu on non-console platforms

  • Cleaned up player death animations

  • Improved player movement

  • Dragon turning animation cleanup

  • Fixed Skulls so they no longer get stuck when turning

  • Improved block interactions

  • Added scrolling to leaderboards

  • Fixed leaderboard platform logos

  • Updated cut-scenes to remove un-translated titles and convert to 1080p 16:9 resolution

  • Keys no longer fly through blocks going to/from door

  • Added pebbles/dirt when bumping/breaking blocks by jumping

  • Fixed an issue with movie playback being too dark

  • Level complete in-game menu completely re-worked, including a small leaderboard

  • Upgraded Unreal Engine to 5.5.4

  • Tutorials now cause game to pause when overlapping player

  • Removed second key from level 7-4

  • Added tone mapping and color grading to post-processing

  • Improved dragon fire attack and player death

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1908481
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1908482
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1908483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link