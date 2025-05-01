-
Fixed several issues with controller input
-
Beautified and improved menus
-
Limit FPS to 30 Hz when menus are shown to reduce power usage
-
Reduced difficulty of early levels
-
Re-added language selection settings menu on non-console platforms
-
Cleaned up player death animations
-
Improved player movement
-
Dragon turning animation cleanup
-
Fixed Skulls so they no longer get stuck when turning
-
Improved block interactions
-
Added scrolling to leaderboards
-
Fixed leaderboard platform logos
-
Updated cut-scenes to remove un-translated titles and convert to 1080p 16:9 resolution
-
Keys no longer fly through blocks going to/from door
-
Added pebbles/dirt when bumping/breaking blocks by jumping
-
Fixed an issue with movie playback being too dark
-
Level complete in-game menu completely re-worked, including a small leaderboard
-
Upgraded Unreal Engine to 5.5.4
-
Tutorials now cause game to pause when overlapping player
-
Removed second key from level 7-4
-
Added tone mapping and color grading to post-processing
-
Improved dragon fire attack and player death
Paladin's Passage Update 1.6
