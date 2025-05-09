Hello Kingdom Builders,

In this update, we’re thrilled to introduce Enchanter’s Spires and a brand-new card type: Enchantments. Unleash your creativity by combining powerful ingredients and uncover hidden surprises. Alongside these major additions, we’ve enhanced the reward system, polished the UI, fine-tuned the game balance, and addressed several bugs to bring you an even smoother experience. Dive back in and see what enchantments await you!

- New Building: Enchanter’s Spires

Channel enchantment cards and test your knowledge — combine the right ingredients to earn powerful rewards… or suffer the consequences.

- New Card Type: Enchantments

Discover and experiment with mystical combinations to unlock new effects and surprises.

Exploring now focuses on discovering new cards.

Stealing offers valuable items for selling or rare special cards.

- UI Improvements

Visual upgrades across the interface for a smoother experience.

Tweaks to pacing and mechanics for a better gameplay flow.

- Bug Fixes