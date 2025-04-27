The update contains the following:
New Zone added “Esteros de Camaguán”
New Boss, weapon and achievement “Juan Machete”
Faster dialogues
Redesign of initial cover and some backgrounds on the map
Improve with Xbox controller
Fixed Bug in the respawn of Boss abilities and collisions in certain areas
Upgrade Ver. 1.0
