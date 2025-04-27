 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18258161 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update contains the following:
New Zone added “Esteros de Camaguán”
New Boss, weapon and achievement “Juan Machete”
Faster dialogues
Redesign of initial cover and some backgrounds on the map
Improve with Xbox controller
Fixed Bug in the respawn of Boss abilities and collisions in certain areas

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3434341
  • Loading history…
