Added Mining as a new gameplay mechanic: first, research Basic Mining, then build a Mine Entrance under Industrial. You will have to assign specific workers to work in these dangerous mines. Most will probably get hurt doing it (a few might even die), except for dwarves

Added Terrain stats to every terrain block. Currently this is an 'invisible' mechanic used only by the mines. Every terrain has a finite amount of resources at start; finite, but at such high levels people probably won't tap out any mines in the game for now. This system will play a bigger part in the future (especially with my planned biomes update), as it tracks fertility and other factors as well.

Some bug fixes and performance improvements

After this update, I will go through every reported bug and suggestion for the next update, as well as making general UI and control improvements.

Thank you to everyone playing and supporting the game! I love seeing people's towns and games, please send them to me or post them. It motivates me a lot seeing that people are actually playing and investing time into the game. Oh and please give the game a quick review if you're enjoying it, it helps a lot. I have a ton of fun stuff on the way! Hope you're all enjoying playing the game as much as I enjoy working on it and making it better.