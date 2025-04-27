 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18258044 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Satisfy your monster slaying needs!
Letifer and Keeper's Toll are teaming up for a bundle.

"Chimes of Death" bundle available now, save 20%!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53248/Chimes_of_Death/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2294641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link