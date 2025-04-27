Hello to all, I decided to upload what has been made for LION, mostly bug fixes, changes and the new boss fight Mecha Him, note that still needs adjustments and balancing and several bug fixes.

The Next Update will be version 0.5, that version will conclude the early access world and all remaining will be Bug fixes, changes and updates to available abilities and mechanics, as all other content will be made for the full game, which I will be posting screenshot and previews but obviously cannot upload until the full release.

Winged Mecha Him

This is the new boss for the dungeon Mechanimoren, before I had the same repeated boss fight against him in the Mechanimoren dungeon, however I never intended for that to be the case, but an different version of him which I know introduce, the battle lacks some animations in the cinematic of introduction which will be present in the next update

Winged Mecha Him, uses electrical attacks and Fire Attacks spells and is more deadly and drawn to use melee attacks, so plan accordingly.

New indicators for Roles, Stance and Formations of attack plans

New particles and indicators were made to indicate when the characters change Role’s stance and the locations and execution of attacks plans.

New Effects for Buff and Debuff.

The Buff and debuff have received Particle effects that now give feedback on when a character is affected by them you can still see the icon next tot eh characters life and indicator to know what is affected with.

Also, the sentinel zones that now a particle better indicating their range as also a feedback cue when a character ither Rosamunde or the children are buffed by the sentinel guard zone buff.

More Incoming in the following weeks