27 April 2025 Build 18257868 Edited 27 April 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
New Items

21 new items to find, buy, repair and sell!
Many new items to spruce up your yard, new games and we are happy to introduce a new YouTuber to find, Girly Gamer.

Changes

  • Running out of daily stamina no longer forces you to sleep. Insead, you are unable to run, dumpster dive, magnet fish or metal detect.

  • The metal detector will be re-equiped after digging.

Fix

  • Items were sometimes lost when using R to move items between inventory and storage.

  • Sprinting provides slightly more stamina experience.

