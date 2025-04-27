 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18257859 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Fixed an internal error that the game generated when the alternate font folder could not be found.
  • Fixed an internal error that the game generated when checking if the player was on fire.
  • Fixed an internal error when executing a hold while moving the control rods.
  • Fixed an internal error in calculating the density of Xenon gas.
  • Fixed an internal error related to updating evaporators.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when attempting to remove an item from the backpack while holding AO.
  • Fixed the issue with missing colliders on the walls of the external supply loading building.
  • Fixed the issue with missing colliders on the external stairs of the main building.
  • Fixed the label identifying the fuel reserve tank loading valve for the generator sets.
  • Fixed the help popup text for the fuel reserve tank fill level gauge.
  • Fixed an bug that prevented generator set analysis from being performed from the tablet.
  • Fixed an bug that prevented the generator set fill level from being displayed in the gauge tooltip.
  • Fixed an bug where the control rods were inserted at 100% after loading a saved progress.
  • Fixed the bug where reserve tanks were contaminated when requesting a refill service for one compound and then another.

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!

Changed files in this update

Contenido Basico Depot 1428421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link