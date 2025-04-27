The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed an internal error that the game generated when the alternate font folder could not be found.
- Fixed an internal error that the game generated when checking if the player was on fire.
- Fixed an internal error when executing a hold while moving the control rods.
- Fixed an internal error in calculating the density of Xenon gas.
- Fixed an internal error related to updating evaporators.
- Fixed an error that occurred when attempting to remove an item from the backpack while holding AO.
- Fixed the issue with missing colliders on the walls of the external supply loading building.
- Fixed the issue with missing colliders on the external stairs of the main building.
- Fixed the label identifying the fuel reserve tank loading valve for the generator sets.
- Fixed the help popup text for the fuel reserve tank fill level gauge.
- Fixed an bug that prevented generator set analysis from being performed from the tablet.
- Fixed an bug that prevented the generator set fill level from being displayed in the gauge tooltip.
- Fixed an bug where the control rods were inserted at 100% after loading a saved progress.
- Fixed the bug where reserve tanks were contaminated when requesting a refill service for one compound and then another.
Changed files in this update