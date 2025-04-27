TerraForge update 0.902 is now available!

Fixed a bug where treasure chests and other pickable items sometimes weren’t clickable after being mined out.

Fixed some furniture items always showing their boost range even when they shouldn't.

Fixed a few UI scaling issues on ultrawide screens.

Fixed the logging hut not giving any wood when using the newest (smallest) New Day popup.

Fixed a bug where the treasure NPC's exchange button (asking for wood) would stay disabled.