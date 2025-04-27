 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257844 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TerraForge update 0.902 is now available!

  • Fixed a bug where treasure chests and other pickable items sometimes weren’t clickable after being mined out.

  • Fixed some furniture items always showing their boost range even when they shouldn't.

  • Fixed a few UI scaling issues on ultrawide screens.

  • Fixed the logging hut not giving any wood when using the newest (smallest) New Day popup.

  • Fixed a bug where the treasure NPC's exchange button (asking for wood) would stay disabled.

  • Increased the base license time and further improved the chance to get even longer license times for Adamantite and Celestium mines.

Thank you for playing my game and stay tuned for more ;)

