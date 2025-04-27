 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257838 Edited 27 April 2025 – 19:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Refrigerated Products loosing health status faster when used on the Juice Machine Utility.
  • Fixed machinery breaking with a high frequency.
  • Fixed a bug resetting game resolution when opening the main menu.
  • Fixed not being able to use last two boxes when players have more than 4 boxes on your cart.
  • Changed how the interaction system works to be more precise about the item players are trying to interact.

