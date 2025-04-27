- Fixed Refrigerated Products loosing health status faster when used on the Juice Machine Utility.
- Fixed machinery breaking with a high frequency.
- Fixed a bug resetting game resolution when opening the main menu.
- Fixed not being able to use last two boxes when players have more than 4 boxes on your cart.
- Changed how the interaction system works to be more precise about the item players are trying to interact.
Patch notes v0.4.7.7
Update notes via Steam Community
