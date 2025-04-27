Changelog
-
Add 'War declaration' text to war declarations on player
-
Tweak DOF settings on hillside terrain
-
Fix siege castle arrow logic
-
Fix player arrow logic
-
Fix castle selector in quick battle / tournament menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog
Add 'War declaration' text to war declarations on player
Tweak DOF settings on hillside terrain
Fix siege castle arrow logic
Fix player arrow logic
Fix castle selector in quick battle / tournament menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update