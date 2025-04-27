 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257830 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog

  • Add 'War declaration' text to war declarations on player

  • Tweak DOF settings on hillside terrain

  • Fix siege castle arrow logic

  • Fix player arrow logic

  • Fix castle selector in quick battle / tournament menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
