1. New System : Reborn
What is Reborn ?
You can reset your characters stats and earn Aorei.
2. NPC Added
- Reborn NPC
- Wandering NPC
(More in next patches)
And Bug Fixes
For any bug , question or suggestion mail me in : DanteonGame@gmail.com
2. NPC Added
