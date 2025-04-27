 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18257825 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
1. New System : Reborn

What is Reborn ?

You can reset your characters stats and earn Aorei.

2. NPC Added

  • Reborn NPC
  • Wandering NPC
    (More in next patches)

And Bug Fixes

For any bug , question or suggestion mail me in : DanteonGame@gmail.com

