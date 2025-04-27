- Fixed a problem with the teleporter.
- You can now check a box when you load your game through the load save game menu to spawn the main character in the start area, if your save game is corrupt and spawns in the middle of nowhere.
- Fixed an issue with the windwall where the special cap would not be recognised.
- Fixed the problem where the player gets stuck after racing the bird in the start area.
- Fixed a lot of visual issues and added some QOL updates.
Patch Notes For April 27
