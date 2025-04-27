New Update Summary:

・Added new Slot Machine Gambling System.

・Introducing Mr. Pumpkin as shopkeeper.

・Mr. Pumpkin appears in Zones 1, 3, and 6 (every 2nd map), selling two consistent items for now.

・Coins can now be found randomly inside some houses.

How the Portable Slot Machine works:

Select "portable slot machine" item from inventory

Your current total coins are visible here

Place a 10-coin bet per row and spin

Matching symbols from the far left results in a win

Winnings are calculated as 10× the chart number

A detailed guide will be added in a future update

・Card "TRINKTRINK" base DMG increased from 7 to 9 for a stronger start

・Improved Sin Cards description text sorting for some cards

Why is Mr.Pumpkin's shop important? It’s the first step toward buying and selling items, cards, and raw materials. A more advanced purchase menu is also in development.

More updates coming soon! :)