New Update Summary:
・Added new Slot Machine Gambling System.
・Introducing Mr. Pumpkin as shopkeeper.
・Mr. Pumpkin appears in Zones 1, 3, and 6 (every 2nd map), selling two consistent items for now.
・Coins can now be found randomly inside some houses.
How the Portable Slot Machine works:
- Select "portable slot machine" item from inventory
- Your current total coins are visible here
- Place a 10-coin bet per row and spin
- Matching symbols from the far left results in a win
- Winnings are calculated as 10× the chart number
- A detailed guide will be added in a future update
・Card "TRINKTRINK" base DMG increased from 7 to 9 for a stronger start
・Improved Sin Cards description text sorting for some cards
Why is Mr.Pumpkin's shop important? It’s the first step toward buying and selling items, cards, and raw materials. A more advanced purchase menu is also in development.
More updates coming soon! :)
Changed files in this update