 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18257809 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update Summary:

・Added new Slot Machine Gambling System.
・Introducing Mr. Pumpkin as shopkeeper.
・Mr. Pumpkin appears in Zones 1, 3, and 6 (every 2nd map), selling two consistent items for now.
・Coins can now be found randomly inside some houses.

How the Portable Slot Machine works:

  • Select "portable slot machine" item from inventory
  • Your current total coins are visible here
  • Place a 10-coin bet per row and spin
  • Matching symbols from the far left results in a win
  • Winnings are calculated as 10× the chart number
  • A detailed guide will be added in a future update

・Card "TRINKTRINK" base DMG increased from 7 to 9 for a stronger start
・Improved Sin Cards description text sorting for some cards

Why is Mr.Pumpkin's shop important? It’s the first step toward buying and selling items, cards, and raw materials. A more advanced purchase menu is also in development.

More updates coming soon! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link