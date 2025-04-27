Looters!

Season 1 has ended and we now usher in an exciting Season 2, where the highlight of this season is, of course, LOOT! Season 2 will run until May 31st, 2025. The season begins with a large handful of major updates, and will be followed by a patch each week adding to the season theme. Below is a list of what to expect for changes as of today.

🔥

Season 2 Begins!

• Season 1's Fire/Ice Potency Bonus has been removed.

• Season 2 is live! Theme: LOOT — enjoy enhanced items and double treasure chest drops!

• Season 1 rewards will populate based on leaderboard standings. If missing, try saving, exiting to the main menu, and reloading.

🔧

• Saves from prior seasons are now compatible (Hardcore deaths still permanent).

• Added in-game timer to track time since the last reset.

• Golden Skull minimum fuse amount will now grow 10% per reset, with a cap of +100 (to prevent extreme late-game scaling).

• Dying no longer causes a Golden Skull penalty.

• XP needed per level has been slightly increased for better balance.

🛡️

Inventory, Salvage, and Fusion

• Expanded Save Special Items options in the Salvage menu — now select specific types to save!

• New "Salvage +1000" button for setting Item Power thresholds faster.

• Added "Salvage All" button for post-loot cleanup.

• Fusion upgrades:

Bleed Chance cost increased to 20 fusion points per level (was 10).

per level (was 10). Fusion Damage bonus now also boosts Reflect Damage.

🗡️

Combat & Gameplay Features

• Players can now spawn bosses using the 'B' hotkey!

• Players can now equip items in Inventory using the 'E' key!

• Health Potions now cleanse status effects (Stun, Burn, Bleed).

• Medusa's Stun reduced from 3s to 1.5s duration.

• Ungodly Foe challenges now stack — the Challenge icon will show how many remain!

• After a successful Flee, enemy spawn time is slowed to 10 seconds.

🐲

Classes and Character Adjustments

• Full class rework:

Smaller attack speed variances.

Fewer stats per level.

Other minor adjustments for balance.

• Necromancer's floating skull spawn rate increased from 2.5% → 5%.

• Rogue and Golden Rogue special effects updated: now grant +50% Surprise Element potency.

• Reminder: Kitsune and Mimic are now permanently unlocked once earned!

📦

Loot and Treasure Changes

• Salvage Parts/Gems now scale better:

Loot Goblins based on their Challenge Rating.

Treasure Chests based on your Hero level.

• Luck bonuses now affect salvage rewards.

• Treasure Chests spawn in more varied locations across the screen!

🖱️

UI, Settings, and Miscellaneous

• Auto-Use Potions description corrected in the Settings menu.

• New Fusion reset buttons for specific fusion upgrades!

• Changed appearance of notification messages (still under testing).

• Added new setting to toggle notification/battle text visibility.

• Clicking the Class Icon in-game now opens the Classes screen.

🗺️

New Content

• 🗻 New Map: Abyssal Peak — explore the depths!

• Artifact bonuses reworked: some artifacts now have new effects and recalculated stats — time to experiment!

🛡️

New Feature: Tokens!

• As your hero levels up during a fusion, you'll now discover Tokens.

• Tokens provide bonus effects during that run — allowing for on-the-fly build customization!

• Tokens reset after every Fusion.

🖋️

• Major adjustments made to non-artifact item power for overall balance.

• Fallen Angel's Dark Benediction ability effectiveness significantly reduced.

• Fixed a critical bug: Last Challenge Rating no longer carries over after fusing (fixes sudden deaths).

💬

Reminder:

• Hardcore Mode still plays by its own rules — death is permanent.

• The Kitsune and Mimic are your first true permanent unlock classes — no need to re-earn them!

🏆

Thanks for playing and providing amazing feedback!

• These changes aim to increase depth, customization, and item importance while preparing the game for future seasonal content and bigger challenges.

• As always, keep the ideas, bug reports, and awesome moments coming — the next adventure is just getting started! 🚀