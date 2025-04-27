Looters!
Season 1 has ended and we now usher in an exciting Season 2, where the highlight of this season is, of course, LOOT! Season 2 will run until May 31st, 2025. The season begins with a large handful of major updates, and will be followed by a patch each week adding to the season theme. Below is a list of what to expect for changes as of today.
🔥
Season 2 Begins!
• Season 1's Fire/Ice Potency Bonus has been removed.
• Season 2 is live! Theme: LOOT — enjoy enhanced items and double treasure chest drops!
• Season 1 rewards will populate based on leaderboard standings. If missing, try saving, exiting to the main menu, and reloading.
🔧
Core System Updates
• Saves from prior seasons are now compatible (Hardcore deaths still permanent).
• Added in-game timer to track time since the last reset.
• Golden Skull minimum fuse amount will now grow 10% per reset, with a cap of +100 (to prevent extreme late-game scaling).
• Dying no longer causes a Golden Skull penalty.
• XP needed per level has been slightly increased for better balance.
🛡️
Inventory, Salvage, and Fusion
• Expanded Save Special Items options in the Salvage menu — now select specific types to save!
• New "Salvage +1000" button for setting Item Power thresholds faster.
• Added "Salvage All" button for post-loot cleanup.
• Fusion upgrades:
- Bleed Chance cost increased to 20 fusion points per level (was 10).
- Fusion Damage bonus now also boosts Reflect Damage.
🗡️
Combat & Gameplay Features
• Players can now spawn bosses using the 'B' hotkey!
• Players can now equip items in Inventory using the 'E' key!
• Health Potions now cleanse status effects (Stun, Burn, Bleed).
• Medusa's Stun reduced from 3s to 1.5s duration.
• Ungodly Foe challenges now stack — the Challenge icon will show how many remain!
• After a successful Flee, enemy spawn time is slowed to 10 seconds.
🐲
Classes and Character Adjustments
• Full class rework:
- Smaller attack speed variances.
- Fewer stats per level.
- Other minor adjustments for balance.
• Necromancer's floating skull spawn rate increased from 2.5% → 5%.
• Rogue and Golden Rogue special effects updated: now grant +50% Surprise Element potency.
• Reminder: Kitsune and Mimic are now permanently unlocked once earned!
📦
Loot and Treasure Changes
• Salvage Parts/Gems now scale better:
- Loot Goblins based on their Challenge Rating.
- Treasure Chests based on your Hero level.
• Luck bonuses now affect salvage rewards.
• Treasure Chests spawn in more varied locations across the screen!
🖱️
UI, Settings, and Miscellaneous
• Auto-Use Potions description corrected in the Settings menu.
• New Fusion reset buttons for specific fusion upgrades!
• Changed appearance of notification messages (still under testing).
• Added new setting to toggle notification/battle text visibility.
• Clicking the Class Icon in-game now opens the Classes screen.
🗺️
New Content
• 🗻 New Map: Abyssal Peak — explore the depths!
• Artifact bonuses reworked: some artifacts now have new effects and recalculated stats — time to experiment!
🛡️
New Feature: Tokens!
• As your hero levels up during a fusion, you'll now discover Tokens.
• Tokens provide bonus effects during that run — allowing for on-the-fly build customization!
• Tokens reset after every Fusion.
🖋️
Other Important Updates
• Major adjustments made to non-artifact item power for overall balance.
• Fallen Angel's Dark Benediction ability effectiveness significantly reduced.
• Fixed a critical bug: Last Challenge Rating no longer carries over after fusing (fixes sudden deaths).
💬
Reminder:
• Hardcore Mode still plays by its own rules — death is permanent.
• The Kitsune and Mimic are your first true permanent unlock classes — no need to re-earn them!
🏆
Thanks for playing and providing amazing feedback!
• These changes aim to increase depth, customization, and item importance while preparing the game for future seasonal content and bigger challenges.
• As always, keep the ideas, bug reports, and awesome moments coming — the next adventure is just getting started! 🚀
