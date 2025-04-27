Changes since the last demo release:

Added a LOT of new quests, events, and unique encounters and interactions to the game, many of which reward unique items.

Added many new traps to the game. Be careful.

Adjusted the hills areas to spawn fewer monsters in combat. This should make it a bit easier to survive the early game.

A sound effect will now play when a battle begins.

Sages can now identify items. Thanks to Wizard Worm for the suggestion.

Spells that affect initiative will now be applied immediately instead of on the next initiative roll. This means that spells like Haste, Slowness, and Freeze Bones can cause characters or monsters to shift forward or backward in the initiative order and will be a bit more useful.

Adjustments to loot drops. This game has a lot more items than the previous games.

Made some zone entrances/exits more obvious.

The game intro no longer auto-advances. You'll need to click the arrow (or hit enter/space or a controller "select" button) to advance the text. You can also skip the intro by hitting "escape". Thanks to Bumpy McSquigums for the comment leading to the change.

Healing a character who has taken enough damage to put them into negative hitpoints will no longer require healing the negative damage before they regain consciousness. Instead, they will be treated as if they have 0 hitpoints. This should make it easier to get fallen allies back into the fight.

The large overview map can now be shifted up, down, left, and right with new arrow buttons or the arrow keys so you can view the far areas of larger maps.

Added some tooltips to the character creation window so you can see how your hitpoints, armor class, or mana is being affected by your ability score rolls. Thanks to Bumpy McSquigums for the suggestion.

The walls in Pherae (the starting town) have been rebuilt.

Fixed an issue with fleeing from combat. Hidden characters also now get a bonus to flee.

Fixed an issue with the last surviving character being hidden and the monsters freezing because they have no valid targets they can pick.

Fixed an issue with awarding items for some quests and prospecting events.

Fixed an issue that could cause shop items to be displayed incorrectly.

Improved the map indicator rendering to show some quest or shop indicators that might not have shown up previously.

The potion seller in Approaching The Labyrinth now has a table to showcase his wares.

Improved the mouse scroll wheel sensitivity for the quest log and message log.

Items that cannot be sold will have the sell button grayed out in shops.

Shop transactions will now play a coin sound effect.

Made some spells that should not be castable in combat, like Enchant Weapon, only castable outside of combat.

Increased the shadow render distance so that shadows will no longer weirdly appear as you approach distant objects.